Shesterkin stopped 29 of 30 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

A little time off seems to have served Shesterkin well, as he's won his first two starts since returning from a four-game absence due to an upper-body injury. He was able to limit the damage to a Mark Stone power-play goal in this contest, and the Rangers gave him just enough support to win. Shesterkin is up to 13-15-1 with a 2.98 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 29 appearances. They've got another tough matchup set for Tuesday in Colorado.