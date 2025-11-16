Shesterkin stopped 24 shots on 25 attempts on goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.

Shesterkin allowed just one power-play goal in regulation before making two crucial saves in the shootout to help the Rangers win their third straight contest. Overall, the 29-year-old goaltender has a 7-6-2 record with a 2.39 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 15 appearances this year. His performance Saturday was his first allowing one goal or less since Oct. 14, which was the final game of a four-match streak where he posted a shutout or one-goal win. Shesterkin's big-game potential makes him a lock for fantasy lineups moving forward, especially with the Rangers finding their way back to the win column. With New York playing back-to-back games in the weekend slate, Jonathan Quick will likely provide relief for Shesterkin in Sunday's matchup, as the latter has started the past four games. Shesterkin will likely take the ice next Tuesday against the Golden Knights.