Shesterkin made 28 saves in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

Without Alex Ovechkin (lower body) to worry about, Shesterkin cruised to a fairly easy victory as the Rangers gave him a 4-1 lead early in the second period. The netminder even chipped in an assist on a Mika Zibanejad tally. Last year's Vezina winner has won three straight starts and five of his last six to reach 30 wins for the second time, and over that stretch he sports a 2.44 GAA and .912 save percentage.