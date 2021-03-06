Shesterkin (groin) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Penguins, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Alexandar Georgiev started in Saturday's win over the Devils, and he could start back-to-back days. However, head coach David Quinn said Saturday that Keith Kinkaid could get the starting nod. Regardless, Shesterkin is out until Tuesday's matchup against the Pens, at the earliest.
