Shesterkin allowed two goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 6.
Shesterkin and the Rangers were done in by a pair of goals from Steven Stamkos. The loss was Shesterkin's fourth in a row, and it ended the Rangers' season. The 26-year-old finished the playoffs with 10-9 record, a 2.59 GAA and .929 save percentage in 20 contests. The Vezina nominee will now turn his focus to the NHL Awards before gearing up for 2022-23, where he projects to be a top-five fantasy goalie again.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Looking to end slump•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: First home loss since first round•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: In goal for Game 5•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Allows three goals in Game 4 loss•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Looking to bounce back•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Makes 48 saves in Game 3 loss•