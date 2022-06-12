Shesterkin allowed two goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 6.

Shesterkin and the Rangers were done in by a pair of goals from Steven Stamkos. The loss was Shesterkin's fourth in a row, and it ended the Rangers' season. The 26-year-old finished the playoffs with 10-9 record, a 2.59 GAA and .929 save percentage in 20 contests. The Vezina nominee will now turn his focus to the NHL Awards before gearing up for 2022-23, where he projects to be a top-five fantasy goalie again.