Shesterkin stopped 15 of 18 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins. The fourth and fifth goals were empty-netters.

Even with two late markers by the Rangers, Shesterkin could not overcome the three consecutive goals allowed earlier in the contest as the Penguins finished it off with two empty-netters. This was Shesterkin's first loss in four starts. Shesterkin is still an elite-level netminder that will provide wins as he is playing behind a strong team that is currently in first place in the Eastern Conference.