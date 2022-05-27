Shesterkin gave up three goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 5.

This one can't be blamed on Shesterkin -- two goals came on odd-man rushes, including one while the Rangers were on a power play, and the other goal was a Hurricanes power-play tally. This was the first time he's allowed three goals since Game 7 versus the Penguins in the first round. The 26-year-old will likely be in goal again Saturday facing elimination, but that hasn't scared him this year, as he won three straight against the Penguins in the same situation.

