Rangers' Igor Shestyorkin: Begins KHL season with shutout
Shestyorkin stopped all 27 shots he faced in St. Petersburg SKA's 2-0 win over Jokerit on Friday.
Quite a way to begin the year for the Rangers 2014 fourth-round selection. Coming off a season in which he posted a 1.64 GAA and .937 save percentage in 39 games for SKA, Shestyorkin has developed into one of the top goaltending prospects in the world. The current plan is for the 21-year-old Russian to split time with veteran Mikko Koskinen this year. Currently signed through next season, the earliest Shestyorkin will arrive in New York is the fall of 2019, but he is the clear heir apparent to King Henrik's throne for the Blueshirts.
