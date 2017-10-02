Rangers' Igor Shestyorkin: Dominating KHL in early going

Shestyorkin stopped 36 of 37 shots to lead SKA St. Petersburg to a 6-1 over Yaroslavl on Monday.

In 12 games this season, Shestyorkin is now 12-0-0 with a 1.19 GAA and a .956 save percentage. He has allowed a grand total of 13 goals in those 12 contests. It certainly helps when you play for the best team in the league (SKA remains undefeated), but Shestyorkin has been nothing short of phenomenal thus far this year. The 21-year-old has played himself into consideration to be Russia's starting goaltender for the upcoming Olympics.