Rangers' Igor Shestyorkin: Inks entry-level deal
Shestyorkin signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Rangers on Monday, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
The deal won't be official until May 1, but the Rangers have agreed to terms with the young netminder. Shestyorkin has been one of the KHL's best goalies over the last several seasons. He posted an outrageous 1.11 GAA and .953 save percentage while going 24-4-0 during the 2018-19 campaign. He'll compete for an NHL job in training camp next season.
