Rangers' Igor Shestyorkin: Wins first start of KHL season

Making his first start of the KHL season for SKA St. Petersburg, Shestyorkin stopped 21 of 22 shots in a 3-1 victory over HC Sochi.

Shestyorkin got his first action of the season on Monday after former Ranger and Predator property Magnus Hellberg had started SKA's first three games. A fourth-round pick of the Rangers in 2014, Shestyorkin, a two-time KHL All-Star, has developed into one of the NHL's top goaltending prospects. With his KHL deal due to expire at the end of the season, the current expectation is that the 22-year-old Russian netminder will sign with New York in the spring of 2019.