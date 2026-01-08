Miller (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Miller missed seven games with the injury. The 32-year-old center has not had a good offensive season, tallying 10 goals and 22 points in 35 games, his worst season since 2015-16 when he managed 22 goals and 21 assists in 82 games as a 22-year-old with the Rangers. He should play alongside Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafreniere on Thursday when the Rangers host Buffalo.