Miller scored the game-winning goal and added four shots on net in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

This was Miller's second overtime winner in the last four games. The 32-year-old center has three goals and four helpers through nine outings in December while maintaining his usual top-six role. He's up to a total of 10 goals (three game-winners), 21 points, 77 shots on net, 74 hits and a minus-11 rating across 34 appearances. Miller is on track to finish below a point-per-game pace for the first time since 2020-21.