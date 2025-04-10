Miller scored a goal on four shots and went minus-3 in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Flyers.

Miller has four goals and six assists over his last eight contests, getting on the scoresheet in seven of those games. The 32-year-old is up to 20 goals, 63 points, 130 shots on net, 166 hits and 55 PIM over 68 appearances between the Rangers and the Canucks. His offense has been strong, lately, so fantasy managers should feel confident to play him over the final week of the season as long as he stays in the lineup.