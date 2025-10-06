Miller (lower body) practiced in a regular jersey Monday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Miller seems to be trending in the right direction ahead of Tuesday's Opening Night matchup with the Penguins. If the 32-year-old center is cleared in time to face Pittsburgh, he figures to slot into a first-line center role as well as logging time with the No. 1 power-play unit. Last season, Miller missed the 30-goal threshold for the first time since 2020-21 but should be capable of getting past that threshold in 2025-26.