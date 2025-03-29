Miller scored a goal, dished an assist, added two PIM and logged two hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Miller gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead late in the first period and set up an Alexis Lafreniere tally early in the second. This was Miller's third straight game with a goal, and he has five points in that span after being limited to four assists over the prior nine contests. For the season, the 32-year-old center is up to 19 goals, 39 assists, 119 shots on net, 158 hits, 53 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 63 appearances between the Rangers and the Canucks.