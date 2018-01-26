Rangers' J.T. Miller: Contributes three points

Miller scored the game-winning goal and dished out a pair of assists in a 6-5 win over San Jose on Thursday.

The sixth-year NHLer also skated to a plus-3 while bringing his point total up to 32 on the season. Miller is just slightly off the pace of last year's career-high 56 points -- his current production is an 82-game rate of 52 -- so owners shouldn't be too off-put by his modest 11 goals.