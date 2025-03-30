Miller logged a pair of assists, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.

Miller set up the Rangers' last two goals, including a shorthanded tally by Vincent Trocheck late in the third period. The 32-year-old Miller has three goals and four assists during his four-game point streak as he continues to be a leader on offense. For the season, he's produced 19 goals, 41 helpers, 120 shots on net, 160 hits, 46 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 64 appearances between the Rangers and the Canucks as a top-six center.