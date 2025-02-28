Miller (illness) is considered a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Maple Leafs, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Miller didn't practice Thursday due to an illness and is apparently still dealing with the issue Friday, as the Rangers want to see how he feels leading up to puck drop before determining his status. The 31-year-old has been productive over three appearances since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, totaling three goals, two assists, 13 hits and a blocked shot while averaging 16:49 of ice time. He was on the ice for the Rangers' optional morning skate Friday, which is an encouraging sign, but Brennan Othmann and Arthur Kaliyev are candidates to enter the lineup if Miller is held out against the Maple Leafs.