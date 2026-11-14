Miller notched two assists, including one on the power play, and fired two shots on net in Friday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Miller was able to make some noise against his former team. He's on a seven-game goal drought, but he's earned six helpers in that span. His power-play helper Friday was also his first point with a man advantage since Oct. 19 versus the Ducks. Miller is at 16 points (four goals, 12 assists), 40 shots on net, 23 hits, 12 blocked shots, 31 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 21 appearances. He remains in a second-line role.