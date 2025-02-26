Miller scored a goal and recorded five hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.
Miller was coming off a two-goal effort in the win over the Penguins on Sunday, and he's notched five points across three games since the league resumed following the 4 Nations break. The 31-year-old veteran has cracked the scoresheet in seven of his last 10 appearances, tallying six goals and 11 total points over that stretch.
More News
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Nets 250th career NHL goal Sunday•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Two helpers in Buffalo•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Two apples in win•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Strikes twice in return to New York•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Dealt to Blueshirts•
-
Canucks' J.T. Miller: Will not play ahead of trade•