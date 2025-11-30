Miller scored a goal Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

Miller was at the left post, and Adam Fox passed him the puck, which went off his skate and in. Early in the month, he had been mired in a deep slump (eight games; one goal, one assist). But Miller has five points, including three goals, in his last five games. The four shots in his last five games stand out in a bad way, though -- he needs to get a lot more pucks on net to help lift his team into a postseason spot.