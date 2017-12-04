Rangers' J.T. Miller: Four points in last five games

Miller tacked on an assist in a 5-1 victory over Carolina on Friday.

The assist brings Miller up to four points in his last five games, and he's been making his presence felt physically as well notching 11 hits in that span. Although the 24-year-old is only skating on the third line in Broadway he's seemingly locked in as the pivot on the second power-play unit, and since he's already recorded 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 26 games this season, he has a great opportunity to surpass the 60-point plateau for the first time in his young career.