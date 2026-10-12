Miller recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Miller earned his first multi-point effort of the campaign. The 33-year-old is centering the second line and playing on the first power-play unit early in the year. Miller has racked up a goal and four assists during a four-game point streak. Over seven contests in total, he's added 10 shots on net, 12 hits, 11 PIM and a plus-3 rating. Miller should continue to offer well-rounded production as he tries to get back over the 60-point mark he missed in 2025-26.