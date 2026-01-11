Miller scored a goal Saturday in a 10-2 loss to Boston.

He has a goal and an assist in two games since his return from injury, and he's on a personal four-game, four-point (two goals, two assists) in his last four games. Miller's overall fantasy contributions this season have been less than managers have expected, but his talent is undeniable. And his grit and intensity could be the antidote to the team's recent woes. The Rangers are 3-5-2 in their last 10 games, and Miller is the team captain. He's the kind of leader that will make his team accountable while leading by example on the ice.