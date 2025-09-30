Miller (lower body) was deemed day-to-day Tuesday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reported Monday that it appears Miller avoided a serious lower-body injury, though it's unclear if the veteran center will be held out for the remainder of the preseason. The Rangers will likely be extremely cautious with their new captain ahead of their regular-season opener against the Penguins on Oct. 7, but more information on Miller's status should be available in the near future.