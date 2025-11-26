Miller (upper body) is considered a game-time decision ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Carolina, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Miller is traveling with the team for its two-game road trip, so his classification as a game-time call shouldn't come as a surprise. In his last five outings, the 32-year-old center has notched three goals on seven shots, including a pair with the man advantage. If Miller is given the all-clear, he should move into a top-six role for the Rangers in addition to linking up with the No. 1 power-play unit.