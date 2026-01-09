Miller notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in 20:24 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Miller was able to take a full workload in his first game back after missing seven contests due to an upper-body injury. The 32-year-old should be a lock for top-six usage and minutes in all situations moving forward. He's produced 23 points, 80 shots, 76 hits and a minus-12 rating across 36 outings this season.