Rangers' J.T. Miller: Marks scoresheet three times in loss

Miller recorded a power-play goal and added two assists during Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

The multi-point showing improves Miller to two goals and seven points through seven games, and the power-play tally was his first point with the man advantage this season. In the heart of his offensive prime, the 24-year-old forward projects to build on last season's 56-point breakout, and fantasy owners can expect Miller to remain a steady secondary contributor in the majority of settings.