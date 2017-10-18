Rangers' J.T. Miller: Marks scoresheet three times in loss
Miller recorded a power-play goal and added two assists during Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.
The multi-point showing improves Miller to two goals and seven points through seven games, and the power-play tally was his first point with the man advantage this season. In the heart of his offensive prime, the 24-year-old forward projects to build on last season's 56-point breakout, and fantasy owners can expect Miller to remain a steady secondary contributor in the majority of settings.
