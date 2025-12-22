Miller (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

The Rangers recalled Brett Berard from AHL Hartford in a corresponding move. Miller sat out Sunday's 2-1 loss to Nashville and is week-to-week after sustaining an injury in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Philadelphia. It's unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. Miller has accounted for 10 goals, 22 points, 77 shots on net and 74 hits through 35 appearances this season.