Miller scored a goal on his lone shot in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.

Miller gave the Rangers some breathing room at 12:47 of the third period, going to the net and redirecting Vladislav Gavrikov's point shot off his skate and past Vejmelka to make it 3-1. Utah answered just over two minutes later, allowing Miller's tally to stand as the game-winner. It was the captain's first goal of the season as New York extended its winning streak to three games, snapping a slow start to the season that saw him record no points, a plus-one rating and five shots on goal in his first three appearances.