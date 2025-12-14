Miller scored two goals, including the game-winning goal, placed three shots on net and dished out three hits in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Canadiens.

Miller played the hero for New York in Saturday's contest, as he scored two consecutive times to tie the game midway through the second period before he potted the game-winning goal in overtime. With the pair of goals, the 32-year-old forward is up to nine goals, 20 points, 66 shots on net and 71 hits through 31 games this season. After an inconsistent start to the season offensively, he has eight points in his last nine games. Not only has he done more to help bolster his case to play with Team USA at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina, but he has also brought his value in fantasy back up to a high level in most formats. Another 60-plus point season is in the realm of possibilities for Miller if he can maintain his current offensive form.