Miller (upper body) didn't accompany the Rangers for the team's two-game road trip, per Colin Stephenson of Newsday on Sunday.

Miller won't play against Nashville on Sunday, and a return to the lineup against Washington on Tuesday is unlikely. He is still undergoing evaluations to determine a timeline for his recovery after getting hurt in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Philadelphia. Miller has generated 10 goals, 22 points, 77 shots on net and 74 hits through 35 appearances this season.