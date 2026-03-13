Miller (upper body) was deemed a game-time call ahead of Saturday's matchup with Minnesota after head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "I would anticipate him playing, but he'll be a game-time decision," Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Miller was skating with the top power-play unit at Friday's practice, so fantasy managers can anticipate the veteran forward will be cleared to play. Once given the green light, Miller will have a chance to get over the 40-point threshold for the 11th straight season, though he could post his lowest point total since 2020-21.