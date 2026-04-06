Miller scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Capitals.

Miller redirected a pass in tight from Mika Zibanejad for the go-ahead goal 3:07 into the second period. Later in the frame, Miller helped out on an Adam Fox tally. With three goals and six assists over his last seven outings, Miller is rolling on offense, and five of his points in that span have come with a man advantage. He's at 17 goals, 33 helpers, 17 power-play points, 136 shots on net, 119 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-27 rating through 64 contests on the year.