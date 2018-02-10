Rangers' J.T. Miller: Picks up two more helpers

Miller recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Friday's 4-3 win over Calgary.

The American forward has now collected two goals, six assists and three multi-point showings through his past six outings. Miller's uptick in offense has him on track to flirt with last season's 57-point showing, and he can be counted on as a supporting scorer in most fantasy settings. Just note that his lack of goals and low shot volume limit his upside.