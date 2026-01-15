Miller notched two assists and two hits in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Senators.

Miller has four points over his last four games since returning from an upper-body injury. The 32-year-old forward has added nine shots on net and seven hits in that span, though he also has a minus-6 rating as the Rangers have struggled in their own zone. Miller is up to 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists), 86 shots on net, 81 hits and a minus-17 rating through 39 appearances this season.