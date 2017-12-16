Rangers' J.T. Miller: Pots empty-netter
Miller scored an empty-net goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Miller was the beneficiary of Mats Zuccarello's unselfishness, as the diminutive winger opted to play set-up man rather than taking a shot at the gaping net himself. The goal was only Miller's second since Nov. 2, as the 24-year-old forward's only lit the lamp five times in 32 games after scoring 22 in each of the previous two seasons.
