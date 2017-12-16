Rangers' J.T. Miller: Pots empty-netter

Miller scored an empty-net goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Miller was the beneficiary of Mats Zuccarello's unselfishness, as the diminutive winger opted to play set-up man rather than taking a shot at the gaping net himself. The goal was only Miller's second since Nov. 2, as the 24-year-old forward's only lit the lamp five times in 32 games after scoring 22 in each of the previous two seasons.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories