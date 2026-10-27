Miller recorded a goal, launched six shots on net and served two PIM in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Miller positioned himself well in front of the crease to get the Rangers on the board Monday, as he redirected a pass from Tye Kartye into the back of the net. With Monday's twine finder, the 33-year-old Miller is up to four goals, 10 points, 22 shots on net, 18 hits and six blocked shots across 14 appearances. He's heating up as of late with three goals, four points and 10 shots on net over his last four outings. He remains a solid center option in fantasy that offers decent category-coverage numbers for fantasy managers in search of shots on net and hits.