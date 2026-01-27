Rangers' J.T. Miller: Pots goal Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller scored a goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.
Miller has three goals and six assists over the last six games. The 32-year-old forward is up to 14 goals, 33 points, 100 shots on net, 88 hits and a minus-18 rating through 44 appearances this season. The Rangers' inconsistent offense has taken a toll on Miller's production, but his uptick recently corresponds with a span in which the team has scored 21 times in six contests.
More News
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Tallies twice in Tuesday's loss•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Provides two assists in loss•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Two more helpers Saturday•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Pockets two assists•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Goal may light fire under team•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Logs assist in return•