Miller recorded an assist and took four shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Miller snapped his three-game pointless streak with a goal only 34 seconds into the third period. This was his second goal of the season, and the 32-year-old is one of several forwards who have endured an underwhelming start to the campaign for the Rangers. Through seven contests, Miller has two goals and two assists, with only one of those four points coming on the power play.