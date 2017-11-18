Rangers' J.T. Miller: Pumping brakes in attacking zone
Miller failed to get on the scoresheet for the fourth consecutive game Friday, with the Rangers losing to the Blue Jackets 2-0 on the road.
The 24-year-old center was blanked by reigning Vezina Trophy holder Sergei Bobrovsky on three shot attempts in this latest contest, so we'll give Miller a free pass, but it's worth noting that he's mired in his longest points drought of the season. He'll look to snap out of the mini funk in Sunday's home game against the Senators.
