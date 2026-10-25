Miller scored a goal on one shot while adding an assist and two hits in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Senators.

Miller helped spark New York's second-period comeback, scoring to reduce the deficit before setting up Alexis Lafreniere's goal late in the frame. His ability to contribute in multiple offensive situations remains valuable, particularly given his prominent role in the Rangers' attack in both even-strength and power-play situations. Although his shot volume was limited Saturday, the 33-year-old veteran continues to find ways to produce. He has nine points (three goals, six assists) in his first 13 appearances of the season.