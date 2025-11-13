Miller scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Lightning.

Miller ended a four-game slide with the tally, though the Rangers were shut out twice in that span. The 32-year-old forward has been listed as a winger since Vincent Trocheck returned from an upper-body injury. Miller and Mika Zibanejad appear to be sharing the center duties on the top line, so expect slightly lower faceoff counts for both until the lineup gets shuffled. Miller is up to four goals, nine points, 46 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-2 rating over 18 appearances.