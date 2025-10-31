Miller scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Miller completed the Rangers' comeback with a goal at 2:49 of overtime. Like for most of his New York teammates, offense has been inconsistent for Miller in the early going. The 32-year-old has three goals, seven points, 29 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-1 rating across 12 appearances. Miller's offense should improve as the Rangers find more consistency, and he offers plenty of all-around upside in fantasy.