Miller scored a power-play goal on one shot in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Miller cut the deficit to two with 4:47 remaining in regulation, converting a setup from Adam Fox for his second power-play tally of the season. Unfortunately, the Rangers couldn't build on his contribution and suffered their first defeat in four games. Miller's scoring numbers are fairly low, as this was just his fifth goal of the season, but he has 19 points in 23 contests and adds value in leagues that reward physicality with 23 hits and 12 blocked shots.