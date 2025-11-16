Miller scored the game-winning tally in the shootout and added two hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Miller fired a snap shot that found twine to help the Rangers win both the shootout and the game 2-1. Overall, the 32-year-old center has nine points and 50 hits this season. While his offensive outputs have been minimal as New York's offense has struggled at points this season, Miller has still provided good value in banger leagues with his high hit total. While he works to get back into the scoresheet consistently, he should have solid fantasy value in most formats with a boost in banger formats.