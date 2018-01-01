Rangers' J.T. Miller: Seals Winter Classic win with overtime goal
Miller tallied an assist before sinking the game-winning goal with the man advantage in overtime Monday, as the Rangers prevailed over the Sabres 3-2 for the Winter Classic at Citi Field.
Miller jumped all over a Kevin Shattenkirk point shot that was sent back by Sabres goalie Robin Lehner. The American center seemed to enjoy playing in the special outdoor game and is now up to eight goals and 19 helpers through 39 games.
