Miller scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over Buffalo.

Miller's goal came on a beauty tip of Braden Schneider's point shot for a 3-0 lead at 17:11 of the final frame. The intense pivot scored at a 90-point pace (13 goals and 22 assists in 32 games) after returning to the Rangers last season. Miller's motor and skill and edgy temperament will carry the Rangers as far as they will go this season, although he may not be strong enough to lift them into the postseason.