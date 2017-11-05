Rangers' J.T. Miller: Sizzling in last four games
Miller tallied three assists in Saturday's 5-4 win over Florida.
Miller has come alive in his last four games, delivering six points, including five helpers. He's now tied for the team lead in points with 14.
